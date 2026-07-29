Instore: Grocery TV Makes Retail Media More Addressable

Grocery TV brings audience intelligence to in-store retail media through Esri partnership. The US retail media specialist is adding Esri’s audience datasets to its in-store network of 35,000 screens across 6,700 stores, enabling brands to plan campaigns based on shopper behavior and psychographics rather than store location alone.

Retail media is moving beyond the simple deployment of ESL and digital screens. As instore networks mature, the focus is shifting towards the same programmatic data-driven planning capabilities that advertisers are accustomed to in online and social media.

US-based Grocery TV is the latest player to push in that direction. The company has announced a partnership with geospatial analytics specialist Esri, integrating more than 3,500 behavioral and psychographic audience attributes into its retail media platform.

The move aims at giving brands additional tools to identify grocery stores whose shopper profiles align with specific campaign objectives. Rather than selecting locations solely based on demographics or geography, advertisers can build media plans around consumer interests, purchase intentions, and lifestyle preferences.

Grocery TV becomes more addressable (Image: Grocery TV)

Bringing digital-style targeting to physical retail

The partnership leverages Esri’s Market Potential dataset, adding audience intelligence across categories including automotive, financial services, health and wellness, telecommunications, and consumer packaged goods (CPG).

According to Grocery TV, advertisers can now target stores that over-index for shoppers planning major purchases, preferring organic products, or exhibiting other specific behavioral characteristics. The objective is to make in-store media planning more comparable to the audience-based buying models already established in digital advertising.

For retail media networks, this represents a significant evolution. While screens remain the delivery channel, the competitive differentiator increasingly lies in the underlying data and targeting capabilities.

Scale across regional grocery retailers

Grocery TV operates digital advertising networks in partnership with more than 120 grocery retailers, including chains such as Hy-Vee, Giant Eagle, Raley’s, and ShopRite. The company reports a reach of approximately 95 million unique shoppers.

Its retailer-owned network spans more than 6,700 grocery stores nationwide and includes around 35,000 mainly 32” LCD in-store screens.

Unlike many retail media initiatives concentrated among national big-box retailers, Grocery TV focuses on independent and regional grocers. The Esri integration is designed to give these operators access to audience planning capabilities typically associated with larger advertising ecosystems.