Infocomm Asia: Chinese Challengers Take Center Stage

With Samsung, LG and other established display brands absent from Infocomm Asia 2026, Chinese manufacturers are seizing the spotlight in ASEAN. Skyworth and BOE showcased comprehensive digital signage portfolios in Bangkok, underlining how quickly the competitive landscape is changing.

Bangkok | The absence of the major display manufacturers at Infocomm Asia 2026 was impossible to ignore. While Samsung, LG and other established brands continue to hold strong positions across Southeast Asia, they were nowhere to be seen on the exhibition floor in Bangkok this week. Instead, the spotlight belonged to a new generation of Chinese competitors determined to strengthen their foothold in the ASEAN market.

The trend has been building for several years. Chinese manufacturers have already established a dominant position in the LED sector, supported by the fact that around half of all global LED sales are generated within China itself. Now, Chinese vendors are increasingly challenging the traditional display hierarchy in markets such as Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Digital Signage at Infocomm Asia 2026 (image: invidis) Digital Signage at Infocomm Asia 2026 (image: invidis) Digital Signage at Infocomm Asia 2026 (image: invidis) Digital Signage at Infocomm Asia 2026 (image: invidis)

One company making its ambitions clear is Skyworth. The manufacturer presented a surprisingly extensive digital signage portfolio, covering LCD displays from 22 to 98 inches for both indoor and outdoor applications and offering multiple brightness options. The lineup also includes video wall solutions, kiosks and two proprietary content management platforms.

A glance at Skyworth’s 42-page product brochure revealed just how comprehensive the company’s offering has become. What was once considered a challenger brand now delivers a breadth and depth of products that rivals many established signage vendors.

BOE demonstrated a similarly broad portfolio but stood out particularly with its latest ePaper displays. At nearly 32 inches, ePaper has officially entered the mainstream digital signage space, combining excellent image quality with an attractive design. The company also showcased an elegant 32-inch Slim Line display that caught the attention of visitors.

Infocomm Asia 2026 in Bangkok (Image: invidis) Infocomm Asia 2026 in Bangkok (Image: invidis)

The entry-level 32-inch signage category is often overlooked by manufacturers, but BOE has focused on refining three key elements: industrial design, bezel dimensions and installation depth. The result is arguably one of the most attractive 32-inch LCD displays currently available on the market.

The message from Bangkok is clear: established display vendors should not become complacent. The new generation of Chinese competitors is learning fast, investing heavily and steadily closing the gap in both technology and product quality. For the digital signage industry, the battle for ASEAN is becoming increasingly interesting.