Retail: PDG Targets Drive-Thru Retrofits with New Display

The new enclosure adds a digital order confirmation screen to existing drive-thru lanes without requiring restaurants to replace their primary menu boards.

Palmer Digital Group (PDG) has introduced a standalone digital order confirmation enclosure designed to help quick-service restaurants (QSRs) modernize existing drive-thru lanes without replacing their outdoor digital menu boards.

The enclosure integrates a 22-inch high-brightness LG outdoor display with a speaker, microphone, and camera into a compact enclosure positioned beside an existing menu board. The system gives customers real-time visual confirmation of their orders while maintaining the existing ordering infrastructure.

The retrofit approach is aimed at operators looking to add digital functionality incrementally rather than investing in a complete drive-thru replacement. In addition to displaying order details, the screen can also be used to promote limited-time offers and other on-screen messaging during the ordering process.

PDG says the enclosure is constructed from 14-gauge galvanized steel with a powder-coated finish and is available in customer-selected colors to match restaurant branding. The standalone unit is installed on its own foundation adjacent to the primary menu board, with power and content extended from the existing system through conduit connections to minimize site work.

The launch expands PDG’s portfolio of drive-thru digital signage products, giving restaurant operators another option for upgrading customer-facing technology without replacing an entire outdoor menu board installation.