M&A: IUF Acquires Project Audio Visual

IUF has acquired UK AV integrator Project Audio Visual via a pre-pack deal, folding the business into its new IUF Workplaces division.

British ProAV and digital signage provider IUF has acquired AV integrator Project Audio Visual (PAV) for the UK and Europe.

PAV becomes part of IUF Workplaces, a new division dedicated to connected workplace environments.

IUF chose PAV for its strong reputation in the UK AV sector and its specialist solutions for corporate, workplace and built-environment projects.

Pre-pack deal protects continuity

PAV’s business and assets changed hands through a pre-pack administration. The process protects continuity for customers and partners through the transition.

“Existing customers can have confidence in our scale, international reach, and managed service capability. This move strengthens our ability to deliver seamless digital solutions across workplace projects and enhance our innovation in Workplaces,” says Josh Bunce, CEO of IUF.

“As we become part of IUF, we’re able to give clients and partners continuity, while opening new opportunities through the wider digital, international and managed services available within the business,” says Steve Hudson, COO of Project Audio Visual.

For IUF, formerly Inurface-Media, the deal marks a further step in its European expansion. The company opened a Hamburg office under Thorsten Wien in February 2026.