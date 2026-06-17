Infocomm 2026: E Ink Debuts at a ProAV Trade Show

Las Vegas | E Ink is making its debut at Infocomm 2026, bringing flexible and video-capable e-paper display solutions to the ProAV industry. The company is showcasing its latest large-format color e-paper innovations for digital signage, public information and architectural applications.

Exhibiting for the first time at Infocomm marks an important step for E Ink. The Taiwan-based e-paper company develops and manufactures e-paper display film, but doesn’t offer ready-to-use solutions where it cooperates with leading display vendors. In Las Vegas, E Ink expands beyond retail and e-reader markets into mainstream ProAV environments, positioning reflective display technology as an energy-efficient alternative to traditional LCD and LED signage.

Focus on large-format, color e-paper

At the center of the booth is E Ink Marquee, the company’s newest platform for large-area outdoor signage and DooH applications. Designed for visibility and resilience, the technology combines bright color output with wide temperature tolerance and very low energy consumption.

E Ink is also presenting a 75-inch tiled Spectra 6 display – its most advanced full-color platform. With highly saturated colors and paper-like readability, Spectra 6 targets retail, advertising and information use cases where visibility and sustainability are key. As with all ePaper technologies, power consumption is minimal, offering a compelling value proposition in times of rising energy costs.

Further demonstrations include flexible Spectra 6 implementations, digital picture frame concepts and a range of partner-led applications, underlining the growing commercial ecosystem around color e-paper.

Video-capable color e-paper for dynamic applications

While traditionally associated with static content, E Ink is pushing into more dynamic use cases with Kaleido 3, its color filter array-based technology.

At Infocomm, a 75-inch Kaleido 3 display developed with partner Agile demonstrates faster refresh rates and partial updates — enabling use cases such as wayfinding, retail messaging and light advertising. Crucially, this approach retains the low-power advantages of ePaper while expanding its application scope.

A key highlight is the integration of Agile’s Conversion Engine (ACE) middleware with Navori’s CMS platform. This interoperability allows enterprise users to manage e-paper displays within the same workflows as traditional LCD and LED networks — a critical step toward broader adoption of e-paper in professional signage environments.

From signage to architecture

E Ink is also using Infocomm to present applications beyond digital signage. With Prism 3, the company is showcasing a programmable, color-changing e-paper surface designed for architecture, automotive and product design.

The technology has already been featured in concept projects, including automotive applications with BMW and high-end consumer products, demonstrating its potential to redefine surfaces and materials.

Ecosystem momentum

A key theme of E Ink’s Infocomm debut is its growing ecosystem. Partners including BOE, Sharp, Agile, Mercury and others are showcasing integrated solutions, signaling increasing industry adoption of ePaper technologies across commercial applications.

By bringing its technology to the ProAV stage, E Ink is positioning itself as an alternative in selected signage segments — especially where static or semi-dynamic content meets sustainability requirements. The company can be found at booth C9815 in Central Hall.