Events: DPAA Unveils First Speakers for 2026 Video Everywhere Summit

Anthony Scaramucci will join marketing executives from Microsoft, Expedia, American Eagle, Hisense and Major League Soccer at the October event in New York.

DPAA has announced the first speakers for its 14th annual Video Everywhere Summit, which will take place Oct. 13 at Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge and former White House communications director, will take the stage alongside senior marketing and agency executives.

The initial lineup includes American Eagle Outfitters CMO Craig Brommers; Expedia CMO Jochen Koedijk; Major League Soccer CMO Radika Duggal; Hisense CMO Sarah Larsen; Microsoft Americas CMO Sydne Mullings; Stagwell Vice Chairman David Sable; and Mediahub Worldwide U.S. CEO Nicole Estebanell.

Connecting digital with the real world

This year’s theme, “Real Connections,” will frame discussions around the growing role of DooH within omnichannel marketing. Topics are expected to include in-store retail media networks, programmatic advertising, AI-powered tools, measurement and real-world experiences tied to major sports and entertainment events.

DPAA pointed to continued growth in the DooH market, citing a recent PQ Media forecast reported by invidis that predicts global DooH revenue will increase 15.3% in 2026, following 12% growth in 2025.

“Creating authentic, real connections and conversations has never been more important,” said DPAA President and CEO Barry Frey.

DPAA will announce additional speakers. The Video Everywhere Summit typically attracts about 1,000 attendees from brands, agencies, media companies, and technology providers. DPAA will announce additional speakers ahead of the October event.

DPAA will also hold its invitation-only Newsmakers Dinner in New York on Oct. 12, the evening before the Summit.

Registration information can be found here.