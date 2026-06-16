Infocomm 2026: Appspace Launches BYOM for Enterprise AI Flexibility

Las Vegas | Appspace is tackling a key challenge for workplace platforms: how to integrate AI without locking customers into a single vendor. At Infocomm 2026, the company introduces “Bring Your Own Model” (BYOM), enabling enterprises to connect their preferred AI models directly to the Appspace platform.

BYOM allows organizations to use existing AI investments – such as Microsoft Azure AI or Google Gemini – while retaining control over data, governance, and costs. Instead of relying on predefined models, requests are routed through the customer’s own AI environment and API keys. The Tampa-based platform developer joins Poppulo leading the market with modular AI integration while the vast majority of ISV’s are hard-coding models into their platform.

The capability extends AI across the entire workplace experience, including communications, knowledge discovery, workplace services, space booking, and visitor management. This positions Appspace beyond typical AI chat and content tools toward a broader “workplace intelligence platform.”

BYOM also addresses common enterprise concerns such as vendor lock-in, compliance, and cost management. Companies can choose the best model per use case while leveraging existing enterprise agreements.

At launch, Appspace BYOM supports Microsoft Azure OpenAI, Azure AI Foundry, and Google Gemini, with more models planned. Appspace is showcasing the new feature at Infocomm (Booth C7228).