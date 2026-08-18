Digital Signage: Creative Realities to Power Digital Experience at Tennessee Titans’ New Nissan Stadium

The company will deploy approximately 1,600 digital display and IPTV endpoints throughout the NFL venue ahead of its planned 2027 opening.

Creative Realities has been named the official digital signage provider for the Tennessee Titans’ new Nissan Stadium, where it will deploy approximately 1,600 digital display and IPTV endpoints throughout the enclosed venue ahead of its planned 2027 opening.

The 60,000-seat stadium, currently under construction in Nashville, will become the future home of the Tennessee Titans and Tennessee State University football while also hosting concerts and other major events. The venue is scheduled to welcome Super Bowl LXIV in 2030.

Venue-Wide Digital Network

Creative Realities’ scope includes the procurement, installation and support of digital displays and IPTV technology across suites, concourses, premium hospitality spaces and other public areas. The network will support centralized content management, live video distribution, venue communications and sponsorship messaging throughout the stadium.

According to the company, the Nissan Stadium deployment represents its largest sports and entertainment venue project to date. Creative Realities says it has been selected for more than two dozen stadium and arena projects across North America since 2025, as more new and renovated stadiums invest heavily in digital signage and display networks.