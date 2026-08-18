invidis Market Map: UK & Ireland Digital Signage Market at a Glance

The UK and Ireland digital signage market combines established industry leaders with a new generation of cloud-first software providers and technology specialists. The complete Market Maps are available in the invidis International Yearbook 2026.

The latest invidis Market Map highlights the companies shaping the UK and Ireland digital signage market, from global systems integrators to specialist software developers and digital experience providers.

Leading the market are Trison UK (including Pioneer), M-Cube and Pixel Inspiration. Together, the three companies have built strong reputations through major retail, corporate and enterprise deployments, combining project delivery expertise with long-term customer relationships across the region.

Among the companies to watch, Nowsignage and Screencloud continue to strengthen their positions with cloud-native digital signage platforms that are gaining traction across retail, workplace and enterprise environments.

The complete UK & Ireland Market Map, with all major players of the market, is available in the invidis International Yearbook 2026, providing a comprehensive overview of the region’s digital signage landscape. Furthermore, it features Market Maps of Spain/Portugal, France, Italy, the Benelux countries, and the Nordics – alongside details rankings for Europe as a whole and the DACH region. Get your online copy of the International Yearbook here!