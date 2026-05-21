Digital Signage Digest: Quotes from DSS 2026

Digital signage leaders and thinkers from around the world came together in Munich to exchange ideas and to ignite discussions. Here are some of the most memorable sentences.

DSS 2026 in Munich saw engaing panels and discusssions, with leaders of global digital signage players being on stage – a perfect addition to the excellent networking and the famous invidis Market Keynote. For a first impression, we compiled some of the best quotes we heard during the two days:

“Signage is dead – as we know it.” Jon Sidwick, Bluetouch Paper

Orchestration is much, much wider than day-to-day management. Michael Shoham, Radix

“The store is becoming more and more a stage.” Evan LaVere, Mood Media

“You need to have a countability for AI – regarding humans and regarding agents.” Jan Schoenmakers, Hase & Igel

If the cost-saving you are achieving with AI doesn’t reach your customer, you will be out of business soon. Stephen Glancey, Diversified

If you try to own the customer, you will create a silo Johan Lind, Vertiseit

“The Chinese manufacturers are quite aggressively pricing down the market.” Morris Garrard, Futuresource

Panel at DSS 2026 (Picture: invidis)

“As an integrator, we need to ask the right questions.” Ines Seibold, P.O.S. The Instore Experience

LLMs are the most overrated part of AI Sanjay Rakshit, Poppulo

“We welcome regulation if it helps improve security.” Andy Bohli, Cingerine

“Bigger companies now sometimes have more AV devices than IT devices.” Borja Janariz Sanchez, Econocom

“Regarding AI, everybody has to re-think their way of developing products.” Stan Richter, SignageOS

“When it comes to Cybersecurity and it isn’t clear who is responsible and what the procedure is, then I won’t put my signature under a contract.” Franck Racapé, Iagona