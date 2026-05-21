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The beer garden event was the round-up for day 1 at DSS 2026 - sponsored by TCL. (Foto: Tomas Cesalek)
The beer garden event was the round-up for day 1 at DSS 2026 - sponsored by TCL. (Foto: Tomas Cesalek)

DSS 2026: Impressions from the Beer Garden Event

After the first day of DSS 2026, the get-together at the Airbräu beer garden — sponsored by TCL — was the possibility for all attendees to network, dine and celebrate.

After a full day at DSS 2026, the attendees and guests gathered at Airbräu — the brewery right at Munich Airport — for an evening in the beer garden. Good conversations, cold beer, and a relaxed atmosphere rounded off Wednesday at the show.

The get-together was made possible by TCL, who sponsored the evening.

The gallery below captures the impressions from the event:

Impressions from the beer garden event (Image: Tomas Cesalek)