DSS 2026: Impressions from the Beer Garden Event

After the first day of DSS 2026, the get-together at the Airbräu beer garden — sponsored by TCL — was the possibility for all attendees to network, dine and celebrate.

After a full day at DSS 2026, the attendees and guests gathered at Airbräu — the brewery right at Munich Airport — for an evening in the beer garden. Good conversations, cold beer, and a relaxed atmosphere rounded off Wednesday at the show.

The get-together was made possible by TCL, who sponsored the evening.

The gallery below captures the impressions from the event: