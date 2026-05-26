DSS 2026: The Big Recap

Munich | DSS 2026 wasn't the place where the future of digital signage was cemented in stone. The challenges are too complex, the uncertainties too great. But industry leaders from around the world took a close look at the blueprints shaping the next era of Digital Signage.

The scene that best captured DSS 2026 was completely unplanned: On the morning of the second day, Vertiseit CEO Johan Lind spontaneously stepped onto the stage to explain the company’s Scala deal. During the networking evening the night before, word had slowly spread that the Swedish software powerhouse would acquire the digital signage legacy brand from the struggling Stratacache.

The moment revealed two things: the industry’s old power structures can no longer be taken for granted; new players are stepping onto the stage, and established market leaders are being forced to rethink their business models. And secondly: tomorrow can look entirely different from today.

That was exactly the message Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker laid out in their market keynote. It is also what defines the term NextGen Signage – disruption rather than evolution. Amid all this change, leaders from the industry’s most important digital signage companies came together in panels and discussions to identify the best strategies for the future.

Short- and Long-Term Strategies

The conversations also touched on geopolitical and corporate policy decisions. Yet these are primarily short- to medium-term challenges. Above all, companies are trying to move past uncertainty as efficiently as possible – because uncertainty is always toxic for business. That was reflected in the forecasts presented by both European and U.S. companies.

The technology question, meanwhile, is far more long-term in nature: What will future Digital Signage solutions and services actually look like? This topic was explored intensively during the conference’s two spotlight sessions.

The first spotlight focused on orchestration. Delivering good content flawlessly is no longer enough. Digital Signage now needs to be coordinated across platforms and systems. As a result, responsibilities within the ecosystem are shifting: the CMS is moving away from its once-central role and becoming just one cog in a much larger machine.

In theory, that sounds simpler than it is in practice. Silos need to be dismantled, and this new level of freedom must be carefully organized – particularly when it comes to cybersecurity, which continues to grow in importance.

AI Is Everywhere

This naturally led into the second major spotlight topic – one that was on some people’s lips and almost everyone’s mind: artificial intelligence. Much has already been said about AI and its possibilities, and much of it still remains in the strategy phase rather than implementation. Yet the panelists were able to identify several key insights – above all the guiding principle that the true AI revolution is not happening in the frontend, but in the backend.

For too long, the industry has focused on revolutionary AI features, while the third industrial revolution in product development has already been unfolding behind the scenes.

What this means in concrete terms for the industry could not yet be fully answered – but that is simply the nature of the topic. The final adjustments will have to be made within the companies themselves. And this is precisely where the DSS demonstrates its greatest strength: providing strategic orientation for the leadership level of the industry.

The event offered a genuine workshop atmosphere focused on the future of the digital signage industry, combined with excellent networking opportunities.

DSS 2027 Already Confirmed

Participant feedback suggests the DSS achieved exactly that. The audience composition reinforced this impression, with numerous executives from leading Digital Signage companies in attendance – representing the DACH region, the wider European market, many participants from North America, and international guests from regions including Latin America and India.

The next edition has already been scheduled: DSS 2027 will take place on May 12 and 13, once again at the Hilton Munich Airport. Initial planning by the organizers will begin soon.

Which spontaneous moment will become the defining scene next time, however, is something the digital signage industry’s leaders will have to discover for themselves on site.