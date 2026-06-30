Displays: LG Expands Stanbyme Lineup with 32-inch 4K Portable Display

LG Electronics has introduced the Stanbyme 2 Max, a larger version of its portable lifestyle display featuring a 32-inch 4K touchscreen, detachable design and up to 4.5 hours of battery-powered operation.

LG Electronics has expanded its lineup with the launch of the Stanbyme 2 Max, a portable display that builds on the company’s original movable lifestyle screen.

The new model replaces the previous 27-inch QHD display with a 32-inch UHD (3,840 × 2,160) panel, increasing the screen size by approximately 40 percent. The display supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and is powered by LG’s Alpha 8 AI processor, which provides AI-based picture processing and upscaling.

Like earlier Stanbyme models, the display can be detached from its wheeled stand and used independently in either landscape or portrait orientation. A built-in battery allows the screen to be moved between rooms or used away from a power outlet.

Connectivity includes USB-C and HDMI, while the touchscreen supports streaming apps, casual gaming and productivity applications. Users can also access LG Gallery+ to display digital artwork when the screen is not being used for entertainment.

Rather than positioning the product as a conventional television, LG markets the Stanbyme 2 Max as a portable personal display for home use. The launch expands the company’s growing portfolio of lifestyle displays, a category that combines television, monitor and tablet-style functionality in a single device.

The Stanbyme 2 Max will be introduced in global markets on a phased basis, according to LG, with launch dates varying by region.





