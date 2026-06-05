Digital Signage: Music for Spaces with LG webOS

LG is partnering with AI music specialist Soundraw to bring dynamically generated “music for spaces” to its global webOS digital signage platform, transforming background audio into an intelligent, adaptive experience layer. The move signals a shift from static playlists to context-aware soundscapes, positioning audio as a strategic component of modern space and brand design.

LG Electronics is expanding the role of its webOS digital signage platform by integrating AI-generated background music through a partnership with Tokyo-based startup Soundraw. The collaboration is a new approach how sound is conceived in commercial environments – moving from static playlists toward intelligent, adaptive audio experiences.

At its core, the partnership introduces what both companies describe as “music for spaces”: dynamically generated soundscapes designed to enhance environments rather than demand attention. Powered by Soundraw’s ethical AI music engine, the solution enables context-aware background music across LG’s global network of webOS-powered displays.

From playlists to adaptive sound environments

Background music in retail and hospitality is nothing new. However, its role has evolved significantly in recent years, becoming an integral part of experience design rather than a decorative add-on. Concepts such as soundscapes and spatial audio are increasingly being used to shape atmosphere, influence customer behaviour, and reinforce brand identity.

Soundraw’s technology reflects this shift. Instead of relying on curated playlists, its AI generates music in real time, adapting to factors such as location, time of day, or usage scenario. This creates a more fluid and responsive audio environment – one that can subtly align with visual content, ambient conditions, or customer flows. In combination with LG’s digital signage infrastructure, the approach positions sound as a programmable layer alongside visual communication.

Expanding the webOS ecosystem

LG is embedding generative audio directly into the platform, simplifying deployment for businesses. Instead of licensing music libraries or managing playlists, network operators can access adaptive audio as a service – fully integrated into their existing signage workflows.

Ethical AI as a differentiator

A key aspect of Soundraw’s positioning is its focus on ethical AI. Founded in Japan in 2020, the company emphasizes that its models do not rely on scraped copyrighted music catalogs and do not imitate existing artists. All compositions are generated from scratch and are intended for commercial use without licensing ambiguity.

This approach addresses one of the most pressing concerns around AI-generated content: intellectual property. For enterprise clients, especially global brands, legal clarity is critical when deploying audio at scale.

A new category: Music as infrastructure

The LG–Soundraw partnership compares to music as infrastructure. In this model, sound is treated similarly to lighting or digital displays – an adjustable, data-driven component of space design.