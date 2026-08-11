Business: Outfront Names New Executives

Former IPG and Omnicom executive Huw Griffiths will lead Outfront’s audience, analytics and measurement activities as Chief Data Officer. The OoH company also announced three other appointments and two senior promotions.

Outfront has named former IPG and Omnicom executive Huw Griffiths chief data officer as part of a broader series of leadership appointments spanning data, marketing, communications and talent.

Griffiths will lead the US OoH company’s data, audience, analytics and measurement capabilities, reporting to Head of Digital Strategy Jeff Hackett. He will also oversee Outfront’s Research & Insights team.

The appointment puts an experienced agency-side data executive at the center of Outfront’s efforts to demonstrate the value of physical-world advertising to brands and agencies.

Griffiths began his career in market research before helping build the advanced analytics practice at Omnicom’s OMD. He later served as chief product officer at IPG’s UM, overseeing global research, data, tools and analytics, and subsequently became chief product strategist at IPG’s Kinesso. Most recently, he ran his own consulting practice.

Four appointments, two promotions

Outfront also named Paul Valente senior vice president of talent acquisition and Caitlin Kelly vice president of communications.

Kelly previously founded communications technology platform EZ Newswire and spent six years at MediaLink, where she rose to vice president, international.

Salim Holder joins as vice president of multicultural growth and partnerships, a newly created position focused on developing partnerships with cultural communities and organizations.

The company also promoted Liz Rave to senior vice president of marketing. Rave, who already oversees Outfront’s centralized content team, will continue leading marketing and brand initiatives.

Michael Perrotta, who joined Outfront in 2014 to establish its internal audit department, has been promoted to senior vice president of internal audit.

The personnel changes come as Outfront increasingly positions its inventory as “IRL media,” while investing in the data and measurement capabilities needed to demonstrate how audiences exposed to that media behave and respond.