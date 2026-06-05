OoH: Visit Lauderdale Takes Over Oculus Screens in New York

Visit Lauderdale used all 22 digital screens inside Westfield World Trade Center’s Oculus for a May campaign promoting Greater Fort Lauderdale to New York travelers.

Visit Lauderdale turned New York City’s Westfield World Trade Center Oculus into a Florida-themed digital out-of-home campaign, taking over all 22 large-format screens inside the high-traffic transit and retail hub.

The campaign, created with Spark, Westfield Rise, and ANC, ran from May 4 to 31 and promoted Greater Fort Lauderdale as a warm-weather escape for New York travelers. The campaign used aerial coastline footage, beach imagery and Visit Lauderdale’s “Never Lose Your Splash” tagline across the Oculus screen network.

Custom creative was produced for each placement, ranging from the 21,360-by-720-pixel “The Hundred” screen across the East/West Concourse to narrow elevator and corridor displays throughout the complex. The result was positioned less as a standard OoH buy and more as a coordinated environmental installation.

The campaign used a 10 percent share of voice across the Westfield WTC network, reaching commuters, shoppers and tourists moving through one of Lower Manhattan’s busiest locations. According to campaign materials, the location draws visitors with an average household income of $152,053, an average visit length of 80 minutes and average spend of $131 per visit.

For Visit Lauderdale, the Oculus offered a combination of architectural impact, premium audience demographics and repeated exposure across a single transit or shopping journey.

“Greater Fort Lauderdale is a destination that delivers exactly what New York City travelers are looking for when they need to reset — sun, water, ease, and a completely different pace,” said Dulani Porter, EVP and partner at Spark. “The Oculus gives us one of the most architecturally spectacular canvases in OoH advertising anywhere in the country.”