Q1 2026: Ströer DooH Achieves Double-Digit Growth

Ströer has started the 2026 financial year on a solid footing – despite a persistently challenging advertising market and substantial changes at the top of the company. In the first quarter, consolidated revenue increased organically by 1.1 percent to €496 million. Once again, growth was driven primarily by the core Out-of-Home business, with Digital-out-of-Home (DooH) leading the way.

While the German advertising market largely stagnated in Q1 2026, Ströer recorded reported revenue growth of 4 percent year-on-year. On an organic basis, revenues rose by 1.1 percent. OoH Media proved to be the key growth engine, posting a gain of 5.4 percent. Within the segment, DooH delivered strong double-digit growth of 12 percent.

The increase was driven mainly by the continued expansion of the programmatic DooH business. In addition, the launch of The Whale at Hamburg Central Station made a visible contribution, getting off to a stronger-than-expected commercial start.

Earnings Improve – Cash Flow Turns Positive

Adjusted EBITDA rose by around 2 percent to €119 million (Q1 2025: €117 million). Adjusted EBIT improved to €42 million, up from €40 million a year earlier. Cash flow showed a marked turnaround, reaching a positive €9.7 million compared with a cash outflow of €35.1 million in Q1 2025. Lower capital expenditures were a key driver of this improvement.

Q1 2026 German Advertising market and Ströer share (Image: Ströer)

Outlook: Cautious Optimism amid High Uncertainty

Ströer continues to refrain from issuing formal full-year guidance. For the second quarter of 2026, CEO Udo Müller expects business performance to broadly mirror the start of the year. One notable exception is the digital products business, where a single-digit percentage revenue decline is anticipated, driven by the planned divestment of Statista’s consulting activities.

Against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, management expects growth momentum to slow as the year progresses. So far, only a limited number of OoH campaigns – mainly from travel-related clients with exposure to the region – have been cancelled. Booking trends, particularly in DooH, have exceeded expectations at the beginning of the year. Nevertheless, visibility remains limited.

No Sale in Sight – Restructuring Planned

During the analyst call, CEO Udo Müller once again addressed recurring speculation about a possible sale of the company. He emphasized that there are currently no plans to change the ownership structure or his role as CEO.

Following the departure of former Co-CEO Christian Schmalzl, the Management Board has already been streamlined. The CFO is also expected to leave the company shortly. Beyond the top management level, Ströer plans to simplify its entire organizational structure. The aim is to create a leaner, more integrated “Unified Company.” One key lever in this process is the increased internal use of AI, which is already delivering measurable efficiency gains in the current financial year.