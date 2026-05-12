Retail: Dollar General Expands AI-Driven Retail Media

The discount store chain is combining in-store media, off-site advertising, and AI-enabled audio into a broader retail media ecosystem that connects physical stores with programmatic digital campaigns.

Dollar General is expanding its retail media business through a partnership with Kevel and The Trade Desk aimed at connecting in-store advertising, digital campaigns, and shopper data within a unified platform.

The retailer says brands using its DG Media Network will be able to activate and measure campaigns across owned digital channels, in-store media inventory and offsite advertising purchased through The Trade Desk. Kevel is providing the ad-serving and retail media infrastructure behind the integration.

According to the companies, the platform is intended to unify campaign planning, activation and attribution across the customer journey, from awareness through purchase. Managed-service testing is scheduled to begin in June, with broader availability planned for the third quarter of 2026.

Audio Ads Delivered Through AI-Enabled In-Store Radio

The announcement follows Dollar General’s recent push into AI-enabled in-store audio advertising. In April, the company said it would deploy an AI-powered audio network across approximately 6,000 stores through a partnership with QSIC, with expansion to roughly 12,000 locations expected by the second quarter of 2026.

Dollar General says the system uses AI and point-of-sale data to automate music scheduling, ad placement, and localized messaging based on shopping patterns and regional preferences.

The rollout reflects broader efforts by retailers to connect physical store environments with programmatic advertising systems as retail media strategies move beyond e-commerce channels. Dollar General operates more than 21,000 stores across the U.S. and offers delivery services at more than 18,000 locations.