Digital: Trison and Sky Business UK Bundle Services

Europe’s largest pure-play digital signage systems integrator Trison is partnering with Sky Business to deliver integrated digital signage solutions to customers across the UK. The cooperation combines Trison’s AV and digital signage expertise with Sky Business’s broadband and connectivity services.

Reliable connectivity is critical for modern digital signage networks – particularly in retail environments where uptime and performance directly impact customer experience. Under the partnership, Trison will be responsible for the design, integration and management of end-to-end AV and digital signage experiences, while Sky Business will provide the broadband infrastructure required to operate these environments reliably across multiple locations.

Together, the partners aim to offer retailers a fully integrated, scalable solution that brings together content, hardware, systems integration and connectivity into a single ecosystem.

Initially focused on the retail sector, the partnership covers connectivity, AV services and content solutions for estates of all sizes – from individual flagship locations to complex multi-site rollouts. Trison and Sky Business also plan to expand the joint offering into adjacent verticals, including quick service restaurants (QSR) and hospitality.