Europe’s largest pure-play digital signage systems integrator Trison is partnering with Sky Business to deliver integrated digital signage solutions to customers across the UK. The cooperation combines Trison’s AV and digital signage expertise with Sky Business’s broadband and connectivity services.
Digital: Trison and Sky Business UK Bundle Services
Reliable connectivity is critical for modern digital signage networks – particularly in retail environments where uptime and performance directly impact customer experience. Under the partnership, Trison will be responsible for the design, integration and management of end-to-end AV and digital signage experiences, while Sky Business will provide the broadband infrastructure required to operate these environments reliably across multiple locations.
Together, the partners aim to offer retailers a fully integrated, scalable solution that brings together content, hardware, systems integration and connectivity into a single ecosystem.
Initially focused on the retail sector, the partnership covers connectivity, AV services and content solutions for estates of all sizes – from individual flagship locations to complex multi-site rollouts. Trison and Sky Business also plan to expand the joint offering into adjacent verticals, including quick service restaurants (QSR) and hospitality.
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The partnership with Sky Business UK (part of Comcast) is a strategic move that could help Trison address the SMB “long tail” more effectively. While Trison has traditionally focused on enterprise-scale digital signage deployments, bundled connectivity and services lower the barrier for smaller retail customers that lack in-house IT resources.
Historically, Sky Business has been best known for supplying commercial TV and premium sports content to licensed venues. However, the organization is currently undergoing structural change, repositioning itself as a more digital-first, broadband-centric service provider.
Combining broadband, managed services and digital signage aligns well with this transformation – and highlights how connectivity providers increasingly see digital signage as a value-added service layer rather than a standalone AV product.