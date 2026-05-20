invidis Strategy Awards 2026: The Winners of 2026

Yesterday at DSS, invidis revealed the 2026 Strategy awards, honoring nine companies for shaping and transforming the digital signage industry.

The invidis Strategy Awards honor genuine thought leaders in the digital signage industry—companies that challenge conventions, address real-world needs with creative solutions, and execute outstanding projects.

All shortlisted companies, including the winners, were selected by the invidis team based on ongoing market monitoring and comprehensive industry analysis conducted throughout the year.

These are the nine winning companies:

Shared Spaces/Engaging Experiences: M-Cube

The invidis Strategy Award 2026 for Shared Spaces/Engaging Experiences goes to M-Cube. The Italian digital signage integrator transformed Galleria Bombi, a 300-metre former air-raid shelter beneath the hills of Gorizia into the world’s longest immersive LED gallery. Spanning 925 sqm of curved LED surface, 148 million pixels and content created by digital artist Refik Anadol, Galleria Bombi proves that digital signage technology can function as civic infrastructure – and as art.

M-Cube wins the invidis Strategy Award 2026 for Shared Spaces & Engaging Experiences (Photo: Tomas Cesalek)

Green Signage: Seoul Metropolitan Government

The Seoul Metropolitan Government wins the invidis Strategy Award 2026 for Green Signage. In response to growing light pollution complaints, Seoul introduced the first tiered, enforceable nighttime brightness framework for outdoor LED billboards – capping large screens’ nightly brightness at up to 70 percent below the previous limit. The regulations, based on field data from 52 billboards, are expected to cut energy consumption by 15 percent without limiting commercial operating hours. A model for cities worldwide.

Business Critical: Screenly

The invidis Business Critical Strategy Award 2026 goes to Screenly. In a digital signage market increasingly dominated by feature-rich, design-led SaaS platforms, Screenly takes a notably different path: Rethinking Digital Signage from the infrastructure up. Rather than competing on template libraries, content widgets, or marketing-centric workflows, the company has built its proposition around architecture, cyber-security, and developer flexibility. The result is a Soc2 certified platform with open-source roots that challenges conventional assumptions about what a digital signage CMS should look like.

Screenly wins the invidis Strategy Award 2026 for Business Critical (Photo: Tomas Cesalek)

Innovation: Pantheon Labs

In Innovation the invidis Strategy Award 2026 goes to Pantheon Labs. The Hong Kong-based AI startup deployed Aiva – its purpose-built Digital Human – across 50 metro stations of Singapore’s public rail and bus network. Trained on a dedicated domain-specific LLM and operating with agentic AI, Aiva delivers real-time transit guidance and wayfinding at scale, averaging 50 passenger interactions per station per day. A blueprint for the next generation of public-facing digital signage.

Pantheon Labes wins the invidis Strategy Award 2026 for Innovation (Photo: Tomas Cesalek)

Rising Star: TCL

The invidis Strategy Award 2026 Rising Star goes to TCL. The Chinese display manufacturer announced the most consequential strategic move in the global display industry in the past year – securing a majority stake in a joint venture with Sony, including BRAVIA B2B displays and LED. The B2C and B2B deal positions TCL as a direct challenger to Samsung’s 18-year market dominance.

TCL wins the invidis Strategy Award 2026 for Rising Star (Photo: Tomas Cesalek)

Industry Leadership: Integrated Systems Europe

The invidis Strategy Award 2026 Industry Leadership goes to Integrated Systems Europe (ISE). Under the leadership of Mike Blackman, ISE has firmly established itself as the world’s leading ProAV and digital signage exhibition. At a time when trade shows have faced significant challenges in the wake of the pandemic, ISE has not only recovered but strengthened its position – driven by its successful move to Barcelona, a clear focus on delivering value for both exhibitors and visitors, and a broader emphasis on end-users and vertical applications.

Integrated Systems Europe wins the invidis Strategy Award 2026 for Industry Leadership (Photo: Tomas Cesalek)

Software & Platforms: ScreenCloud

Screencloud wins the invidis Strategy award 2026 for Software & Platforms. The UK-based ISV has become one of the cloud-native poster boy market players. The workplace digital signage specialist focuses on simplicity, a polished user experience and most importantly openness. The fully cloud-native SaaS company has become a leading platform for enterprise communication, employee engagement, and real-time dashboards. With a powerful app ecosystem offering 70+ integrations, ScreenCloud wins customers with scalable, data-driven screen communication.

Screencloud wins the invidis Strategy Award 2026 for Software & Platform (Photo: Tomas Cesalek)

Managed Signage: Econocom

The invidis Strategy Award 2026 for Managed Signage goes to Econocom. The €3 billion MSP, in partnership with Samsung, is making digital signage managed services accessible beyond large enterprise integrators with its white-label “Digital Signage as a Service” offering. By combining a complete lifecycle model with Econocom Finance as leasing and service backbone, the platform enables integrators of all sizes to deliver fully managed solutions under their own brand.

Econocom wins the invidis Strategy Award 2026 for Managed Sigange (Photo: Tomas Cesalek)

invidis Special Award: Roland Grassberger

The invidis Special Award 2026 goes to Roland Grassberger, a true pioneer of the digital signage industry. As founder of Grassfish, he developed one of the first CMS platforms designed with marketing users in mind, successfully bridging the gap between technology and in-store marketing through usability, deep workflow understanding, and his distinctive Viennese charm. Following the acquisition by Vertiseit, Roland continued to shape the industry in his role as Chief Strategy Officer, further underscoring his lasting impact.