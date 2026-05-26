DSS 2026 Tech Dialogue: Is the CMS Dying?

AI agents instead of CMS users, streaming instead of local media players: at the DSS Tech Dialogue, industry leaders discussed how AI is reshaping digital signage infrastructure, business models, and software.

For years, the question “How does content get onto a digital signage screen?” had a simple answer: it was rendered locally via media players. It was also widely assumed that a human operator would manage the CMS. The only real debate was whether marketing or IT teams made the better users. Today, however, the industry is entering a new phase – one in which streaming is making a comeback and AI agents are being discussed as future CMS users.

DSS 2026 Tech Dialogue (Image: invidis/Tomas Cesalek)

These scenarios form the basis of the “NextGen Signage” concept explored during the Tech Dialogue at DSS 2026. Across five panel discussions, CTOs and developers examined how AI is set to reshape digital signage infrastructure and workflows. The sessions were moderated by Grassfish founder Roland Grassberger and invidis editor Antonia Hamberger.

Roland Grassberger, Chief Strategy Officer at Vertiseit (Image: invidis/Tomas Cesalek) Antonia Hamberger, Editor at invidis (Image: invidis/Tomas Cesalek)

The discussions covered everything from evolving user interfaces to the possible disappearance of traditional software altogether, with AI becoming the primary control layer. Despite the broad range of perspectives, several points of consensus emerged:

The CMS interface will not disappear entirely, but it is increasingly becoming a “backup layer.” In the future, the CMS itself may operate largely as an invisible layer within a broader enterprise platform.

Standardization will continue to grow, even as large enterprises become more protective of their data and increasingly favor customized solutions.

AI has the potential to reduce complexity in both development and deployment. However, if those efficiencies do not translate into lower costs for customers, existing business models may come under pressure.

Certifications such as ISO 27001 or SOC 2 alone are not enough to secure a digital signage network. Software vendors and integrators will need to take a more proactive role – starting with something as simple as warning customers about outdated systems.

AI cannot be introduced into organizations like a conventional software tool. It forces companies to fundamentally rethink their processes.

Future CMS platforms will no longer be designed exclusively for human users, but increasingly for AI agents as well. As a result, traditional user interface development is becoming less of a priority.

DSS 2026 Tech Dialogue Impressions (Images: invidis/Tomas Cesalek)

There was far less agreement when it came to future business models. If software fades into the background and data becomes the real source of value, should companies instead focus on monetizing their data assets? And as AI absorbs more software functions, will the CMS ultimately emerge as a winner or a loser?

The open-ended nature of these questions reflects the broader uncertainty surrounding the industry’s next phase. One thing, however, is clear: digital signage software is about to undergo significant change. The good news is that screens themselves cannot be replaced by AI agents – and they will still need content. How that content is managed and delivered in the future is now up to the industry to decide.