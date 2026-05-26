Appointments: Beth Warren Joins Re-Sauce as Global Consultancy Partner

The appointment adds senior marketing and go-to-market experience as Re-Sauce expands across AV, digital signage, broadcast and connected technology markets.

Beth Warren has joined London-based Re-Sauce as global consultancy partner for growth and transformation, supporting the London-based consultancy’s international expansion.

Warren has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise marketing, revenue growth, brand transformation, and go-to-market strategy for B2B technology companies. She is most prominently known for her tenure at Creative Realities, which made her a familiar face in the digital signage sector. Her expertise spans connected store experiences, CMS, retail media, and ad-tech platforms.

In the role, Warren will help B2B clients use marketing to drive revenue, strengthen positioning and improve go-to-market strategy.

The appointment is part of Re-Sauce’s international growth strategy, including a stronger focus on North America. Warren will work with CEO and founder Gordon Dutch and Beky Cann, head of global PR and marketing, supporting clients across digital signage, AV, broadcast and connected technology markets.

Dutch said Warren brings “a rare combination of strategic thinking and hands-on delivery” across digital signage, retail and enterprise technology.

The appointment follows Re-Sauce’s recent launch of a multilingual website in English, Spanish, French and German, as well as Cann joining the business earlier this year.