Signage Startup: Koda Targets Real Estate Showings with Plug-and-Play Platform

Running on the Amazon Signage Stick, the new signage solution Koda turns in-home TVs into listing displays with video, data layers, and QR lead capture.

U.S.-based startup Koda has launched a digital signage platform aimed at real estate agents, positioning it as a replacement for printed flyers and static open-house materials. The system uses a plug-and-play approach to turn any TV into a dynamic listing display, combining property details, media content, and lead capture tools in a single interface.

Built to run on the Amazon Signage Stick, the platform connects via HDMI and is managed through a cloud dashboard. Agents can remotely update listings to include photography, drone footage, video tours, neighborhood highlights, and school or HOA (homeowners association) information, with content going live within minutes of setup.

TV-based digital listing display presents property, HOA and community details inside a residential showing environment (Image: Koda)

Koda also integrates QR code functionality that lets prospective buyers access full property details on their phones during a showing. An accompanying analytics layer tracks engagement, including viewing time and interaction levels, giving agents a way to identify and follow up with high-intent prospects.

The company is positioning the product as both a marketing and differentiation tool for agents competing for listings, emphasizing ease of use for non-technical users. Subscription tiers start at US$50 per month for a single device and scale to multi-device plans for agents managing larger portfolios, with brokerage-wide licensing available.

Koda was founded by Kevin Goldsmith, who’s also behind the signage startups Frame Weave and Wisar Digital. The platform is already available in the U.S., with demos and sign-ups offered through its website.