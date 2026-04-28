LED: Avatar Concerts Get Sharper LED Realism

Unit1 Studio is using Brompton processing and ROE Visual LED screens to make high-realism avatar concerts more practical for artists, rights holders, and attractions beyond the biggest touring acts.

Brompton Technology has partnered with Unit1 Studio and ROE Visual on a new approach to avatar-based live entertainment, using LED display technology and AI-enhanced CGI to create more realistic digital versions of human performers.

Unit1 Studio describes itself as an independent, end-to-end producer of avatar concerts. Its pitch is that avatar-led shows, long limited to major artists with large budgets, can be made more accessible to a wider group of performers, back-catalog owners, and visitor attractions.

The first showcase featured singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, tied to the 20th-anniversary reissue of her debut album, Eye to the Telescope. The demonstration took place at Brompton Technology’s West London demo space, using ROE Visual’s Topaz 1.5mm LED screen and Brompton’s Tessera SX40 4K LED processor.

The companies say accurate color reproduction and LED calibration were central to the project, with small facial details playing a major role in whether audiences accept the illusion. Brompton’s team worked with Unit1 Studio on color pipelines, color spaces, and rendering options during development.

Unit1 Studio CEO Barney Wragg said Brompton and ROE Visual understood the project would require close collaboration and technical patience. ROE Visual UK Managing Director Jonathan Sheard said the work shows how precision LED systems can help creators push the boundaries of realism in avatar-led performance.

The project sits at the intersection of virtual production, live entertainment, and immersive media, where LED display accuracy is increasingly used not just as a backdrop but as part of the performance itself. For the live events market, the bigger question is whether avatar concerts can move beyond one-off spectacles and become a more scalable format for venues, legacy artists, and themed attractions.