Retail Media: Doohclick Adds Spotzi Data to Planning Platform

Doohclick has integrated Spotzi's audience and mobility data into its OoH and retail media platform, giving media owners new tools for audience-based planning.

Doohclick has partnered with Spotzi to bring audience analytics and mobility data into its ad management platform for OoH and retail media operators.

The integration gives Doohclick users access to demographic, movement and location-based audience data, helping media owners evaluate screens and locations based on real-world audience behavior rather than location alone.

Spotzi’s platform is used to analyze audience movement patterns, site selection and campaign planning. Within Doohclick, that data can help media owners identify which audiences are likely to be reached by specific screens and build campaigns around audience quality.

The move reflects the broader shift in digital out-of-home from static location-based planning toward audience-led inventory valuation and campaign delivery.

Doohclick says the partnership is part of its strategy to bring more data, automation and technology integrations into a single workflow for media owners.