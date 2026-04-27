UK: Update on LED Studio Insolvency

Over the weekend, invidis reported that LED Studio’s UK entity has been placed into administration. In the mean time, founder and CEO Robert Bint confirmed that the administration process applies exclusively to the UK business and does not affect other parts of the LED Studio group. An update.

Following the initial report, invidis contacted LED Studio’s PR agency to clarify the implications for the wider group. According to the company, the individual LED Studio entities operate independently from one another.

While the UK business is regarded as the group’s most visible and established presence in the market, LED Studio emphasized that the insolvency proceedings are legally and operationally limited to the UK entity. Other regional businesses are said to continue trading as normal and are not subject to the administration process.