Over the weekend, invidis reported that LED Studio’s UK entity has been placed into administration. In the mean time, founder and CEO Robert Bint confirmed that the administration process applies exclusively to the UK business and does not affect other parts of the LED Studio group. An update.
UK: Update on LED Studio Insolvency
Following the initial report, invidis contacted LED Studio’s PR agency to clarify the implications for the wider group. According to the company, the individual LED Studio entities operate independently from one another.
While the UK business is regarded as the group’s most visible and established presence in the market, LED Studio emphasized that the insolvency proceedings are legally and operationally limited to the UK entity. Other regional businesses are said to continue trading as normal and are not subject to the administration process.
LED Studio Statement 27 April 2026:
LED Studio operates through a number of separate legal entities across different regions, including North America and the EU which is headquartered in Germany. While these businesses collaborate closely and operate as a connected international group, they are independently structured and managed.
The administration process relates specifically to the UK entity, and it doesn’t impact the day-to-day operations or financial standing of the other regional businesses, which continue to trade as normal and deliver for clients.