Lunixo: In the Shadow of the Giants

invidis regularly reports on the global heavyweights of the digital signage software market. A small group of platform providers controls millions licenses worldwide and sets much of the industry agenda. Yet despite their scale, these market leaders are far from dominant. The digital signage market remains open to newcomers, agile developers, and specialists with a clear vertical focus.

One of these challengers is Lunixo from Austria. With around 5,000 active licenses, Lunixo is more hidden champion than household name. But with just five employees, the company is growing quietly – but rapidly – in the shadow of the big players. Led by Co-Founder Bernhard Mayrhofer, the Salzburg-based team has established itself as a specialist for Digital-out-of-Home in an increasingly competitive global market.

For a growing number of DooH network operators, Lunixo is emerging as an alternative to Broadsign & Co. The appeal lies in a modern, cloud-native technology stack, seamless connections to relevant programmatic platforms, and transparent, fair pricing. While major platform providers such as Broadsign or Perion focus on all-in-one end-to-end ecosystems, Lunixo pursues a different strategy: a pure-play CMS focused on its core strengths.

Paradoxically, the dominance of large platforms is creating opportunities for smaller providers. Certain customers value flexibility, personal support, and solutions without unnecessary complexity. Lunixo’s approach seems to hit that nerve.

The result: strong growth not only in the DACH region, but also in Scandinavia – and as far away as Australia. Lunixo’s largest customer is Works Media, an Australian startup founded by experienced retail media network operators who shifted their focus from urban supermarkets to rural farm supply stores.

The first major project is an in-store network for Elders – a rural supplies and agricultural retailer – bringing instore digital signage to environments where print still dominates everyday life. Kangaroos instead of Alpine goats – powered by Austrian software.

Lunixo’s story shows how far a focused strategy can go: five people, no major marketing machine, and a clear specialization in DooH – scaling from Austria to Australia.