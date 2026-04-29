Australia: Fusion Signage Hits 20,000 Licenses and ISO 27001 Certification

Australia is geographically far removed from the major digital signage markets in North America and Europe. As a result, many local software providers remain largely invisible on the international stage - even when they reach a scale and maturity comparable to well-known global players. Fusion Signage is a case in point. The Brisbane-based CMS provider is now drawing attention after reaching 20,000 active licenses and achieving ISO 27001 and SoC 2 Type II certification - both announced in the same week.

Fusion Signage has long positioned itself as “Australia’s most user-friendly digital signage software,” a claim the company confidently communicates to the market. While usability claims are difficult to benchmark objectively, the newly announced milestones underline that Fusion Digital has moved well beyond startup status and into the ranks of established ISVs.

Security and transparency are no longer optional

For digital signage platform providers, Information Security Management (ISM) certifications have shifted from being a competitive differentiator to a basic requirement. Enterprise customers increasingly expect proof that platforms meet international security standards – not just once, but continuously. Annual certifications alone are no longer sufficient; transparency and ongoing compliance have become the norm.

Fusion Signage is following a trend seen among a growing number of international ISVs by operating a publicly accessible trust center. Via a dedicated website, customers and partners can review current certification statuses and security documentation in real time. This level of openness was once reserved for enterprise software vendors with large compliance budgets. Today, it is increasingly achievable for smaller providers as well.

The reason: compliance has become more accessible. Specialized service providers such as Vanta, supported by AI-driven tools, now handle much of the groundwork for ISO 27001 and SoC 2 Type II certifications. These tools continuously scan platforms and internal processes, identify potential gaps, and suggest certification-compliant improvements. The final audits are still conducted by independent certification bodies – but preparation and ongoing monitoring are significantly simplified.

The implication for the market is clear: for ISVs, there are virtually no remaining excuses for operating without recognized security certifications. Customers know this – and increasingly expect it.

20,000 licenses and growing relevance at home

Alongside the certification announcement, Fusion Signage revealed that it has surpassed 20,000 active digital signage licenses. The Brisbane ISV is especially active in the QSR vertical. That figure places the company among the leading digital signage software providers in the Australian domestic market. While this installed base may appear modest compared to some North American or European ISVs, it is highly relevant within the regional context.

Fusion Signage also benefits from a structural advantage that many international competitors struggle to match: local service and support during Australian business hours. For enterprise and government customers in particular, this continues to be a decisive factor – especially in complex network rollouts where response times and direct access to local specialists matter.