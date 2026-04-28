DooH: QMS Grows City of Sydney Screen Network

QMS has expanded its City of Sydney street furniture network, converting 50 static advertising panels to digital screens and bringing the network to 600 digital displays.

The newly digitized panels are spread across key commercial, entertainment, and residential areas, including the CBD, The Rocks, Surry Hills, Darlinghurst, Haymarket, Potts Point, Zetland, Rosebery, Camperdown, Waterloo, Alexandria, and Moore Park. QMS says the expanded network now reaches 3.9 million Sydneysiders over a four-week period.

The company is positioning the expansion around greater campaign flexibility, faster creative changes and more consistent reach across one of Australia’s most active urban advertising markets. It also increases QMS’s programmatic DooH capacity, allowing campaigns to be adjusted by time of day, day of week, audience behavior, and environmental triggers.

For advertisers, the move reflects the ongoing shift in street furniture from static poster sites to digital inventory that can be bought, updated, and measured more dynamically. For city networks, it also underlines how premium pedestrian and commuter locations remain central to DooH growth, particularly where operators can combine scale with programmatic activation and localized creative.