The consolidation in the LED and Digital Signage market continues. On 20 April, UK‑based LED manufacturer LED Studio Ltd filed for insolvency. The company, which manufactures in China, had focused for many years on specialized Digital Signage applications and was a familiar presence at ISE, regularly exhibiting with a large booth.
Insolvency: UK‑based LED Studio collapses
LED Studio was founded by Robert Bint, a well‑known LED pioneer and hands‑on industry expert, who is serving as CEO of the main UK-based entity since the company’s inception.
Founded in 2010, LED Studio grew into a European LED brand with international showrooms in the United States, Cyprus, Germany and Dubai. On 20 April 2026, Opus Restructuring was appointed to manage the administration process.
Despite the insolvency of the UK company, operations in appear to continue, at least for now. According to a recent LinkedIn post from LED Studio, Michiel Hettinga has been appointed CEO of the Germany‑based subsidiary LED Studio Europe GmbH.
“Only the ltd original entity that has gone into an administration restructuring process. There was a change at board level that was needed as many will know and this very much enables that . The office, experiences centre and all other global entities all remain the same as are the ‘innovative’ products and our incredible team. Change for further growth was very much needed …”