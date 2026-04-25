Insolvency: UK‑based LED Studio collapses

The consolidation in the LED and Digital Signage market continues. On 20 April, UK‑based LED manufacturer LED Studio Ltd filed for insolvency. The company, which manufactures in China, had focused for many years on specialized Digital Signage applications and was a familiar presence at ISE, regularly exhibiting with a large booth.

LED Studio was founded by Robert Bint, a well‑known LED pioneer and hands‑on industry expert, who is serving as CEO of the main UK-based entity since the company’s inception.

Founded in 2010, LED Studio grew into a European LED brand with international showrooms in the United States, Cyprus, Germany and Dubai. On 20 April 2026, Opus Restructuring was appointed to manage the administration process.

The LED Studio Team at ISE 2026 (Image: LED Studio)

Despite the insolvency of the UK company, operations in appear to continue, at least for now. According to a recent LinkedIn post from LED Studio, Michiel Hettinga has been appointed CEO of the Germany‑based subsidiary LED Studio Europe GmbH.