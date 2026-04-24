Retail: Sam’s Club Expands Retail Media Network

Sam’s Club is adding more physical media touchpoints across its stores, fuel stations, and brand activations as retail media pushes further into real-world environments.

Sam’s Club is expanding its Member Access Platform, adding more in-club and omnichannel media formats as the Walmart-owned warehouse retailer builds out what it calls a “Retail Experience Network.”

The latest additions include enhanced brand activations, fuel-screen advertising, and in-club audio ads, giving advertisers more ways to reach Sam’s Club members throughout the shopping journey — from parking lots and fuel stations to aisles, events, and off-site experiences.

The company said its Omni Experiences program will continue to include large-scale brand activations such as Race to the Club, its collaboration with Andretti Global. The program will expand to more U.S. communities this year and includes placements tied to Indycar, including the No. 27 Sam’s Club Honda driven by Kyle Kirkwood. Sam’s Club said last year’s activations generated a 24 percent sales lift for featured items.

In-store audio is also becoming part of the media offer. Sam’s Club Radio, a live broadcast across its clubs, will carry brand messages alongside music, retail updates and hosted programming. The format is intended to support promotions, product discovery, and live demos near the point of purchase.

Sam’s Club is also extending MAP-sold advertising to fuel screens at more than 500 fuel station locations. The pump-based screens will carry rotating messages, offers, and reminders during the several minutes members typically spend refueling.

The expansion is part of a broader shift in retail media from e-commerce placements and app-based advertising into physical store environments. For retailers with large footprints and first-party shopper data, stores, fuel stations, and live activations are increasingly being positioned as measurable media channels rather than just points of sale.