E Ink & BMW: From Static to Dynamic

At Auto China 2026, BMW once again showcased a vehicle with an ePaper surface: the iX3 (long wheelbase version). Less spectacular than previous show cars, but significantly closer to production.

EPaper is not only exciting in the digital signage industry, but also in automotive engineering. The ePaper film – the actual display layer – is highly flexible and can, for the first time, be integrated into curved surfaces. At Touch Taiwan, AUO demonstrated corresponding digital signage ePaper displays that conform to curves like paper or can even hang freely from shelves.

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In Beijing, BMW and partner E Ink presented the iX3 Flow Edition – a further step towards series production. The highlight at the BMW stand: the new iX3 with a long wheelbase, shown for the first time as the Flow Edition. This near-production show car makes the transition from static to dynamic vehicle surfaces tangible.

The seamlessly integrated E-Ink technology in the hood allows drivers to select from eight preset animations at the touch of a button. For the local market, BMW is using iconic motifs: Chinese architecture as a symbol of modernity and progress. From subtle to expressive, the design makes innovation visible – and allows drivers to express their style and mood as the situation demands.

With the integration of E-Ink into a large body panel, BMW is setting new standards: For the first time, the technology is located in a central exterior component – ​​thus underscoring its proximity to production.