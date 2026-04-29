Airports: Frankfurt Opens First DooH-Native Terminal

Frankfurt | With the opening of Fraport's Terminal 3, Media Frankfurt delivers one of Germany’s most densely integrated airport media networks: 2,500 square meters of ad space designed digital-first from the ground up.

Frankfurt Airport saw the first aircraft depart from its new Terminal 3 on Thursday, marking the official start of operations after more than a decade of construction. In the coming weeks, a total of 57 airlines will gradually relocate to the new terminal, more than half of them operating intercontinental routes.

With a total investment of around four billion euros, Terminal 3 ranks among the largest privately financed construction projects in Europe. Beyond its architecture, one aspect stands out in particular: the seamless integration of digital-out-of-home. With around 230 advertising assets covering a total of 2,500 square meters – mostly digital – the terminal features a large-scale advertising network embedded into the building’s design more consistently than at any other German airport.

Terminal 3 check-in area (Image: invidis)

Holistic Concept instead of Standalone Screens

The concept is led by Media Frankfurt, the airport’s exclusive marketing partner since 1971. The company is a joint venture between Fraport and outdoor advertising specialists Ströer and JC Decaux. Because Media Frankfurt oversaw the development of the entire network, OoH accompanies passengers throughout their journey – from check-in all the way to the gate.

Upon entering the check-in hall, passengers are greeted by the “Digital Check-in Icons”: two large LED screens, each 120 square meters in size, supplied by M-Cube. Visible from almost every angle, they are complemented by adjacent promotional areas. At launch, Kia is using this prime location to showcase its EV2.

“Digital Check-in Icons” at terminal 2 (Images: invidis)

LED Brand Stage in the Retail Heart



The retail zone – the airport’s central “marketplace” – is also defined by two prominent digital surfaces, each measuring 60 square meters. The LED technology is provided by LG, while planning and integration were handled by Ben Hur. Positioned at a lower height, these displays use a finer 2.5-millimeter pixel pitch for improved image detail. Media Frankfurt markets them as “Digital Plaza Stars,” with Honda and Lumas among the first advertisers.

Marketplace with “Digital Plaza Stars” (Images: invidis)

On the way to the gates, passengers are guided by 98-inch Samsung screens – six located in Pier J and four in Pier H – offered as a connected network. Additional advertising space is available via Gate TVs. Static OoH also plays a role, including a lightbox with adjustable illumination and flexible promotional areas, currently used by Honda to present its hybrid coupé Prelude. The offering is completed by 41 static ad placements along the jet bridges.

Gate area at terminal 3 (Images: invidis)

Further Expansion Planned

The DooH journey continues in the baggage claim area, where each baggage carousel features four 98-inch Samsung screens. Additional areas above the carousels offer further expansion potential, with two large-format welcome posters planned for the next phase. Together, these will span more than 300 square meters, making them the largest static indoor advertising surfaces in the entire airport, visible across the baggage hall.

Baggage network at terminal 3 (Image: invidis)

All advertising inventory can be booked through Media Frankfurt, both directly and programmatically – including the large LED screens. Through the company’s Skyconnect platform, brands can also run airport campaigns across the DACH region. However, the “digital-first” approach remains unique within the Skyconnect network: here, DooH was not retrofitted, but conceived as a core element of the terminal’s design from the outset.