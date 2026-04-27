Las Vegas: Phish Returns to Sphere with Moment Factory-Led Visuals

Phish has returned to Sphere in Las Vegas for a nine-show residency, again partnering with Moment Factory to deliver large-scale visuals that extend the band’s improvisational live format into a fully immersive environment.

Moment Factory visuals envelop Sphere’s interior during Phish’s Las Vegas residency, using the venue’s full LED canvas to create a fully immersive concert experience (Images: Sphere Entertainment)

The Montreal-based studio is overseeing creative and show direction, building on a long-running collaboration that dates back more than a decade. For the Sphere, the focus is on dynamic visual systems that evolve in real time alongside the music, rather than relying on fixed, pre-rendered content.

The residency follows Phish’s initial run at the venue in 2024 and uses Sphere’s wraparound LED canvas and advanced production capabilities to reimagine concert storytelling. The band’s approach – setlists and highly improvisational performances – requires visual content that can adapt fluidly, creating a closer link between audio, visuals, and audience response.

Moment Factory’s role includes developing visual sequences and systems that respond to the band’s performance in real time, blending pre-produced content with live control. The result is a concert experience that shifts continuously, reinforcing the sense of unpredictability that defines Phish’s shows.

Sphere’s technical infrastructure – including its ultra-large LED display and spatial audio system – enables this level of integration, allowing visuals to envelop audiences and extend the stage beyond traditional sightlines.

The project highlights a trend in live entertainment, where venues and creative studios are moving toward real-time, responsive environments that blur the line between concert, installation, and immersive media experience.

For Moment Factory, the continued partnership shows how long-term creative collaboration can evolve alongside new display technologies, while for Phish, it provides a platform that aligns with the band’s longstanding emphasis on experimentation and live performance.





