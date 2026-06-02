E-Paper for DooH: Airport Deploys World’s First 75-Inch Color Display

For the first time, large-format color e-paper is entering an international airport environment. The installation in Taiwan showcases the potential of ultra-low-power E Ink displays for more sustainable DooH networks.

Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan has installed what E Ink says is the world’s first 75-inch color e-paper advertising display in an international airport, bringing large-format e-paper technology into a high-profile DooH advertising environment.

The display is in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. E Ink says the installation combines advertising visibility with reduced energy consumption compared with conventional digital signage technologies.

From ESLs to large-format DooH

While e-paper displays have long been used for electronic shelf labels, timetables, and information screens, the Taoyuan project shows how larger-format color e-paper is beginning to move into DooH. The technology consumes power primarily when content changes, allowing it to display images for extended periods while using minimal energy.

The installation marks a milestone for large-format e-paper displays. The first 75-inch solutions debuted at ISE 2025, breaking through a size barrier that had previously limited color e-paper technology to displays of up to 32 inches.

At Taoyuan Airport, a 75-inch Dynascan display based on E Ink Kaleido technology is now in operation. According to E Ink, the screen even supports video playback. However, with a refresh rate of one second per frame, it remains far behind conventional LED and LCD displays in terms of motion performance – a limitation evident during demonstrations at Dynascan’s ISE booth:

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JM Hung, president of E Ink Holdings, said demand for ultra-low-power display technology is expected to increase as governments and businesses seek more energy-efficient infrastructure. Chairman Hung-Pin Chen, chairman of the responsible media sales company Omni Media, sees e-paper as part of a broader strategy that combines different display technologies to balance advertising effectiveness with sustainability objectives.

The project reflects a growing industry focus on matching display technologies to specific use cases, with e-paper emerging as a potential option for locations where content changes relatively infrequently but visibility and energy efficiency remain priorities.