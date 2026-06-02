M&A: Ricoh Acquires Global Vision Multimedia

Following the announcement of a strategic partnership in January, Ricoh has completed the full acquisition of Global Vision Multimedia Group (GVM), further strengthening its position as an end-to-end workplace services integrator across the Asia-Pacific region.

Global Vision Multimedia is a specialized ProAV systems integrator with deep regional expertise. Headquartered in Singapore, the company operates subsidiaries across key ASEAN markets and maintains a strong presence in Japan. The transaction marks the final step in a partnership process initiated earlier in 2026 (invidis report).

Ricoh continues to expand its global ProAV footprint through targeted acquisitions, positioning itself as a leading enterprise communication and workplace experience provider. Recent additions include Cenero (US), Datavision (Germany), Pure AV (UK), AVC (EMEA), Videocorp and Go2neXt (Latin America), as well as ET Group (Canada). With annual revenues of approximately USD 16 billion, Ricoh significantly outscales even the largest pure-play ProAV integrators such as AVI-SPL, Diversified, and Forte.

The acquisition of GVM accelerates Ricoh’s workplace services strategy in ASEAN and East Asia, strengthening both its service delivery capabilities and regional coverage. The company aims to support customers through more seamless, scalable, and integrated workplace solutions.

Founded in 2016, Global Vision Multimedia delivers end-to-end services including design, integration, and managed support for AV and multimedia environments. The company employs more than 140 specialists across the region and serves multinational corporations as well as leading regional enterprises. Its ability to centrally manage complex, multi-country deployments ensures consistent service quality across diverse markets.

By integrating GVM’s regional expertise with its own global workplace services portfolio, Ricoh further consolidates its position as a global integrator, addressing the evolving needs of enterprise customers across Asia-Pacific.