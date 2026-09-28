Stratacache: Business as Usual in APAC

Following Scala's separation into the Vertiseit group, Stratacache Asia-Pacific is emphasizing continuity. Led by Managing Director Manish Kumar, the Singapore-based business continues to focus on delivering end-to-end digital experience solutions across the region.

Following the sale of Scala to Swedish software group Vertiseit earlier this year, Stratacache has reaffirmed its commitment to customers across the Asia-Pacific region. The company’s APAC operations will continue as an independent business headquartered in Singapore under the leadership of longtime Managing Director Manish Kumar.

While Scala begins a new chapter under Vertiseit’s ownership, Stratacache Asia-Pacific retains its regional teams, customer relationships, technical expertise and support organization. The company says customers and partners can expect business continuity, backed by experienced teams with deep knowledge of local markets.

Focus on End-to-End Digital Experiences

Stratacache APAC positions itself as a provider of a complete digital experience ecosystem, spanning consulting, software, hardware, integration, content services, deployment and managed services. Rather than offering standalone technologies, the company aims to deliver integrated solutions designed around customers’ business requirements.

“Our customers are not looking for individual pieces of technology. They are looking for solutions that work together and deliver meaningful business outcomes,” said Manish Kumar. According to Kumar, the company’s strength lies in combining technologies and services into a connected ecosystem while drawing on local expertise in diverse APAC markets.

Local Accountability Across APAC

A key differentiator for Stratacache APAC is its regional footprint, with teams operating across Singapore, India, Japan, Australia and other markets throughout Asia-Pacific. The company argues that digital transformation strategies need to be adapted to local market conditions rather than treated as a one-size-fits-all regional approach.

“APAC cannot be approached as one market,” Kumar noted. “Singapore, India, Japan, the Philippines and Australia each have different dynamics.”