Vertiseit: Dise Becomes Scala

Vertiseit is accelerating the integration of its software portfolio. Following the Scala acquisition in May, Dise and Scala will now operate under a single global brand, creating one of the industry's largest digital signage software organizations.

Just four months after acquiring digital signage software pioneer Scala, Swedish software group Vertiseit is taking the next step in its integration strategy. The company announced that the two partner-only CMS businesses, Dise and Scala, will now operate under a single global brand: Scala.

While Dise has built a strong reputation in recent years for its modern cloud-based platform and partner-centric business model, Scala remains one of the industry’s most recognized names, with nearly four decades of history and a pioneering role in the development of enterprise digital signage.

According to Vertiseit, the decision reflects Scala’s global brand recognition and established presence across international retail and digital signage markets. The company believes that uniting the organization under the Scala banner will create a stronger foundation for growth while providing a clearer market identity.

Scala CEO Sebastian Kryh (Image: Vertiseit)

Combining Heritage and Modern Technology

The newly structured Scala organization aims to bring together the complementary strengths of both companies. Scala contributes its long-standing industry heritage, global reach and strong market recognition, while Dise adds modern technology, innovation capabilities and a high level of trust among partners.

“This is an important next chapter for our organization,” said Sebastian Kryh, CEO of Scala. “By bringing Dise and Scala together under the Scala name, we combine a globally recognized brand with Dise’s technology, innovation and strong partner trust. This gives us a clearer identity in the market and a stronger foundation for future growth.”

The rebranding reflects a broader trend across the software sector, where industry consolidation increasingly leads to unified platforms and stronger global brands. For Vertiseit, the challenge will be combining two respected digital signage ecosystems while maintaining the loyalty of existing customers and partners.

Partner-Only Strategy Remains

A key message from the announcement is continuity. Vertiseit emphasized that Scala will remain committed to a partner-first, partner-only strategy, continuing to work exclusively through channel partners rather than directly competing for end customers.

“Our commitment to our partners is clear: Scala is partner first and partner only,” said Kryh. “We want to re-establish the global Scala partner community as the driving force for digital in-store innovation.”

The focus on channel partners is particularly relevant following the acquisition, as both Dise and Scala have cultivated extensive reseller and integration networks. Maintaining that trust will be critical as the combined organization expands its global footprint.

No Immediate Platform Consolidation

While the branding will be unified, the software platforms themselves will remain separate for now. Vertiseit confirmed that both the Dise and Scala platforms will continue to be developed, supported and maintained, ensuring continuity for customers and partners.

The decision avoids the disruption often associated with software mergers and suggests a gradual integration approach rather than a forced migration strategy.