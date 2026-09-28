Collaboration Displays: BenQ Launches CP05 Interactive Display With On-device AI

The corporate BenQ Board combines videoconferencing, wireless sharing and whiteboarding with AI-generated meeting records. Pantone-validated color performance also positions it for creative and technical teams.

BenQ has introduced the CP05, a corporate interactive display combining conferencing, wireless sharing, room scheduling and whiteboarding on one device.

Available in 55- and 75-inch models, the 4K display runs Android 15 and includes a dedicated processor for its on-device AI features. BenQ says processing meeting information locally can improve responsiveness while helping protect sensitive data.

Its SummarAI tool produces meeting transcripts, summaries and minutes. Other AI features include voice tracking, automatic camera framing, Gallery View, gesture controls and noise suppression.

A built-in 50 MP 4K camera provides a 160-degree field of view, while an eight-microphone array has a pickup range of up to 12 m (40 ft).

Focus on visual workflows

BenQ is also targeting creative and technical applications with Pantone Validated and Pantone Skintone Validated color performance, 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and support for up to 50 touch points.

Dedicated viewing options include a High Detail mode for plans and technical documents, M-Book mode for color consistency with Macbooks and epaper mode for text-heavy work. A DICOM mode is available for medical imagery, although BenQ says it is intended for training rather than diagnostic use.

Users can sign in through NFC, a QR code, or single sign-on credentials. Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace integration supports room booking and access to shared resources, while IT teams can manage devices, accounts, and applications centrally.

The CP05 is available now through BenQ.