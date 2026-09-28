For Miami Sales Gallery: SNA Displays Builds Floor-To-Ceiling LED Experience

Prospective buyers can explore the planned Delano Residences & Hotel through a room lined with LED walls and flooring, along with displays showing views from individual residences.

SNA Displays has supplied an array of LED and LCD screens for the sales gallery of Delano Residences & Hotel, a planned waterfront development in downtown Miami. Developer Property Markets Group (PMG) is using the space to show prospective buyers what the property and its surroundings could look like when construction is complete.

The centerpiece is an “Observation Experience” with LED on the walls and floor. Content can take visitors through a residence, show a proposed amenity, or present a bird’s-eye view of Miami. The walls use SNA Displays’ 1.5 millimeter Brilliant Interior LED, while the 14-foot-9-inch-square LED floor uses its 2.5 millimeter Bold Interior product, built to withstand foot traffic.

LED walls and flooring show a view of Miami in the Delano sales gallery’s Observation Experience (Image: SNA Displays)

Exploring views before construction

In an apartment showroom, a roughly 10-foot-tall, 24-foot-7-inch-wide LED wall lets buyers preview city and bay views from different residences. The display has a 1.5 millimeter pixel pitch. Another display presents interactive 3D models created by real estate visualization company Smartpixel. Using a tablet, visitors can examine the proposed building, nearby streets, amenities and views.

An LED display sits inside a gold-colored frame (Image: SNA Displays)

The sales gallery also has an LED wall set in a gold-colored frame at reception, where SNA Displays worked with TSI Touch to integrate 12 LCD screens in a mosaic. Digital Dreams installed the LED displays, and SNA Displays says it arranged an equipment lease for the project.

PMG plans to include more than 400 luxury condominiums in the completed Delano Residences & Hotel. For now, the sales gallery lets buyers explore spaces and views that they cannot yet visit in person.