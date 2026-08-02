OoH x Retail Media: From Street Screen to Checkout

Eletromidia and Impulso, the retail media division of Brazil’s largest pharmacy chain RD Saúde, are combining out-of-home advertising with in-store pharmacy media. The partnership creates a connected customer journey that links digital screens in public spaces with more than 14,000 displays inside RD Saúde locations.

Eletromidia and Impulso have announced a new initiative that integrates DooH advertising with retail media networks across Brazil. The partnership aims to engage consumers throughout the entire purchase journey, from the moment they encounter advertising near a pharmacy to the point of sale inside the store.

The agreement leverages Eletromidia’s urban media DooH network, including street furniture and elevator displays, alongside Impulso’s in-store screen infrastructure within RD Saúde pharmacies. Advertisers will be able to activate targeted campaigns around specific store locations and continue communicating with consumers once they enter the retail environment.

Raia Drobrasil combines DooH and Retail Media (Image: Raia)

RD Saúde, owner of the Raia and Drogasil pharmacy brands, is the largest drugstore operator in Latin America by revenue and market capitalization. The company operates more than 3,000 pharmacies across all 27 Brazilian states, giving the partnership a nationwide footprint.

Under the new model, brands can use Eletromidia’s DooH inventory around selected pharmacies to influence consumer decisions before a store visit. The messaging can then be extended through Impulso’s in-store digital channels, creating a more consistent brand experience across multiple touchpoints.

A key element of the initiative is its contextual targeting capability. Campaign content can be adapted according to factors such as location, time of day and weather conditions. During colder or rainy periods, screens may prioritize products such as flu remedies, vitamins and health supplements. On hot days, messaging can shift toward sunscreens, moisturizers and skincare products.

Raia Drobrasil combines DooH and Retail Media (Image: Raia) Raia Drobrasil combines DooH and Retail Media (Image: Raia)

Time-based targeting is also part of the offering. Morning audiences can be served content focused on energy, wellness and productivity, while evening campaigns can promote products related to relaxation and sleep support.

Inside the pharmacies, brands can access multiple customer touchpoints, including digital storefront displays, health-focused content channels, as well as screens positioned near pharmacy counters and checkout areas. The objective is not only to increase brand visibility but also to encourage incremental and complementary purchases.

Another notable feature is the closed-loop measurement model. By connecting campaign exposure with sales data, advertisers gain visibility into the relationship between media activity and purchasing outcomes. The resulting insights can be used to optimize messaging, promotional strategies and media investments at a regional and store level.

The network operates across 36 Brazilian markets, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Recife and Fortaleza. In total, the integrated ecosystem covers 903 RD Saúde stores and more than 14,000 connected screens.