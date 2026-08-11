More Than a Landmark: Social Tree Wins Over Advertisers

Delhi's Social Tree is evolving from an iconic experiential installation into one of India's most sought-after DooH destinations. With four-sided screens, 3D creative capabilities and campaigns that extend beyond the display itself, the landmark is attracting a growing roster of major brands.

When the Social Tree was unveiled in front of one of the Indian capital’s most prominent shopping destinations, the focus was firmly on experience. The striking four-sided structure quickly became a popular meeting point, social media backdrop and architectural landmark. Today, however, its role is evolving.

The latest activation at the Social Tree show how the installation is increasingly positioning itself as one of the country’s most recognisable Digital Out-of-Home assets.

While the experience factor remains central to its appeal, brands and agencies are beginning to view the Social Tree as much more than an Instagram-worthy attraction. The structure is emerging as a premium DooH platform that offers advertisers a combination of scale, visibility and creative flexibility rarely found in traditional outdoor media.

DooH Campaign on Skycom’s Social Tree in Delhi (Image: Skycom) DooH Campaign on Skycom’s Social Tree in Delhi (Image: Skycom) DooH Campaign on Skycom’s Social Tree in Delhi (Image: Skycom) DooH Campaign on Skycom’s Social Tree in Delhi (Image: Skycom) DooH Campaign on Skycom’s Social Tree in Delhi (Image: Skycom)

More Than a Screen

At the heart of the concept are four large-format digital displays that deliver visibility from multiple directions within a high-footfall urban environment steps away from the point of sale. The format enables advertisers to create campaigns that engage audiences from every angle, turning the structure itself into a media destination.

The opportunity extends beyond standard digital advertising. Brands are increasingly experimenting with 3D creatives and anamorphic effects, while others are incorporating the surrounding architectural elements into their storytelling. Campaigns are extending beyond the screens across the entire installation.

The market response suggests that advertisers are paying attention. Over recent weeks, a growing number of leading brands have appeared on the Social Tree, including Oppo, Maggi, Nissan and Vivo.