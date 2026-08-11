LED: Brompton Technology Helps Power Virtual Production for ITV Drama Believe Me

LED processors and a 30-meter Roe Visual wall enabled the production to recreate nighttime London cab scenes in a controlled studio environment, reducing filming time and improving consistency.

Brompton Technology’s LED processors helped power the virtual production workflow behind Believe Me, ITV’s four-part true-crime drama produced by Etta Pictures. The production relied on a large LED volume to recreate nighttime journeys through London, replacing what would otherwise have required extensive location filming.

Recreating London in the Studio

Virtual production specialist fivefold studios built the workflow around a 30-meter-wide by 4-meter-high Roe Visual LED wall powered by Brompton’s Tessera processors. The setup allowed actors to perform inside a stationary black cab while photorealistic London streets were displayed behind them.

According to fivefold studios, filming the scenes conventionally on London’s streets would have required lengthy overnight shoots and could have taken three to five times longer.

Consistency and Creative Control

Beyond reducing production time, the controlled studio environment allowed the production team to synchronize traffic lights, vehicle movements, and other environmental details for repeated takes. The workflow also enabled fivefold to test and validate the complete color pipeline months before principal photography using its R&D facility, helping ensure consistent image quality once filming began.