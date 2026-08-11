OoH: AI Boom Sends San Francisco Billboard Prices Soaring

San Francisco’s AI boom is spilling onto the streets, with technology companies competing for premium billboard locations and pushing prices well above pre-pandemic levels.

The most prominent sites along the Bay Area’s U.S. 101 corridor can now command up to (all figures USD) $250,000 per month, turning prime OoH inventory into multimillion-dollar advertising real estate, the San Francisco Standard reports.

San Francisco’s artificial intelligence boom is creating an advertising arms race, with AI companies paying increasingly steep prices for some of the city’s most visible billboard locations.

Per Standard’s reporting, premium billboard prices along U.S. 101 have risen between 20% and 30% compared with pre-pandemic levels, according to Eric Perko, founder and CEO of advertising firm Apollo Partners.

At the very top of the market, prominent billboard locations can cost between $200,000 and $250,000 per month – potentially $3 million a year for a single site. Other desirable locations can command between $50,000 and $100,000 monthly, depending on size and visibility.

Much of that premium inventory is being snapped up by AI, technology and finance companies. The most sought-after sites include large-format billboards along the highway corridor connecting San Francisco International Airport with the Bay Bridge, where advertisers gain exposure to commuters as well as visitors traveling between San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

AI companies including WorkOS, Nebius and Lambda are among those occupying prominent locations.

Ooh becomes a status symbol

The spending is another indication of renewed demand for physical advertising after billboard prices fell during the pandemic.

For young AI companies competing in an increasingly crowded market, this kind of visibility can also serve another purpose: making a startup look established before much of the wider public has even heard of it.

Whether AI companies can sustain the current spending is another question. Startup fortunes can change quickly, and Perko, speaking to the Standard, expects the extraordinary demand for premium San Francisco billboard inventory eventually to cool.