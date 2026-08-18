invidis Market Map: Italy’s Digital Signage Market at a Glance

Italy is home to one of Europe's most established digital signage markets, led by internationally active systems integrators and a growing group of specialist technology providers. The complete Market Maps are available in the invidis International Yearbook 2026.

The latest invidis Market Map highlights the companies shaping the Italian digital signage market, from leading systems integrators to specialist software developers and digital experience providers.

Leading the market are M-Cube, Econocom and Tecnovision. The trio has earned a strong reputation for delivering digital signage projects across different sectors.

Among the companies to watch, Livesignage continues to strengthen its position with cloud-based digital signage software, reflecting the growing influence of technology providers in the European market.

The complete Italy Market Map, with all major players of the market, is available in the invidis International Yearbook 2026, providing a comprehensive overview of the region’s digital signage landscape. Furthermore, it features Market Maps of the UK & Ireland, Spain & Portugal, France, the Benelux countries and the Nordics – alongside detailed rankings for Europe as a whole and the DACH region. Get your online copy of the International Yearbook 2026 here!