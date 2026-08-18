Projection Mapping: Tateside Creates Immersive Experience in London

Five Epson short-throw projectors combine with QLab show control, audio and automation inside the development’s sales suite.

AV integrator Tateside has delivered an immersive projection experience for Trillium, a premium residential development from Berkeley Group in Marylebone, London.

Located inside Trillium’s Sales & Marketing Suite on Edgware Road, the projection room is designed to introduce prospective buyers to the development and its lifestyle before they continue through the property experience.

Tateside redesigned the technically complex space around five Epson short-throw projectors, which cover three walls and the floor with synchronized visuals. Two projectors are blended on the main wall to create a single continuous image.

Tateside technicians align and map the projection surfaces during installation of the Trillium immersive experience (Image: Tateside)

Accurate projector positioning was particularly important since even small movements could affect the image geometry and alignment. Tateside is also producing custom shrouds to conceal the white Epson projectors within the darkened room while maintaining sufficient ventilation.

One touch starts the show

A Mac Studio running QLab serves as the heart of the installation, coordinating projection, audio, and room automation as a single sequenced presentation. An NDI decoder provides the additional video output required for the floor projection while allowing the complete show to run from one playback platform.

The Mac Studio was also integrated with the room’s existing loudspeakers, amplifiers, and DSP, allowing much of the existing audio infrastructure to be retained.

An OpenAVC control system connects the touchscreen interface with QLab and other equipment, giving Trillium staff a simplified operating environment. Staff can launch the complete presentation by pressing “Run Show,” while a separate HDMI input is also available when required.

Epson EB-L210SF short-throw projectors power the immersive visuals across the Trillium sales suite’s walls and floor (Image: Tateside)

The automation extends beyond AV. At the conclusion of the presentation, the system sends a command to a WebRelay connected to a concealed door, automatically opening it to reveal the next stage of the visitor journey and lead guests toward the development’s spa area.

“There is a lot happening in the background, but the staff experience is very simple,” said Jonny Faint, project manager at Tateside. “They simply press ‘Run Show’ and the pre-configured QLab program takes care of itself.”