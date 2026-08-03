DooH: JC Decaux grows stronger than expected

The out-of-home giant significantly increased revenue and earnings in the first half of 2026. The Fifa World Cup provided an additional boost. Digital now accounts for almost 43 percent of group revenue, while programmatic grew by nearly one third.

JC Decaux started 2026 with solid momentum. The world’s largest out-of-home company generated almost two billion euros in revenue in the first half of the year. On an organic basis, this equals growth of 5.7 percent – both for the half-year and for the second quarter. This means JCDecaux performed above its own expectations.

The main driver remains Digital Out of Home. Digital revenue grew organically by 14.5 percent and now represents 42.8 percent of group revenue. In the second quarter, the digital share already reached 43.7 percent. JC Decaux points to the selective rollout of digital screens at premium locations as well as data-driven and programmatic services.

Programmatic moves from side topic to relevant revenue stream

The programmatic business developed particularly dynamically. Programmatic DooH revenue rose organically by 30.9 percent to 102.8 million euros. Programmatic now accounts for 12.3 percent of digital revenue.

For JC Decaux, this is more than just an additional sales channel. With Viooh, the group is positioning itself as a platform player in the global DooH ecosystem. According to the company, the SSP is active in 46 countries, connected to 50 DSPs and works with 49 external DooH network operators. Displayce is also part of the platform ecosystem, active in 79 countries and connected to eight external SSPs.

The development at JC Decaux, Ströer and others shows that pDooh is no longer just an experimental field for individual campaigns. For major network operators, it is becoming a measurable part of the digital business – and therefore an important lever for occupancy, yield management and new budgets.

More revenue, much higher earnings

JC Decaux also improved its financial performance more strongly than revenue alone would suggest. Operating margin rose by 16.8 percent to 359.0 million euros. The operating margin reached 18.4 percent, up 190 basis points. Recurring EBIT increased by 53.5 percent to 136.2 million euros.

Net income attributable to the group rose by 84.7 percent to 140.1 million euros, supported by one-off effects. Excluding the gain from the disposal of APG|SGA shares, the increase was 23.3 percent.

By business segment, Street Furniture remained the largest revenue contributor. The segment grew organically by 7.3 percent to around one billion euros. Transport reached 690 million euros and recorded organic growth of 5.3 percent. Billboard grew only slightly, by 0.8 percent to 261 million euros, but benefited from higher profitability in more digitalized markets.

North America benefits from the World Cup

Regionally, the strongest momentum came from North America and the United Kingdom, both with double-digit organic growth. In North America, the Fifa World Cup 2026 provided an additional boost. Asia-Pacific grew by 2.3 percent, including low single-digit growth in China. France declined by 1.9 percent, mainly due to a high comparison base in non-advertising revenue.

The Middle East weighed on growth. In the “Rest of the World” region, growth stood at 3.0 percent; excluding Middle East effects, JC Decaux says it would have reached 18.3 percent. The headwind was particularly visible in the Transport business.

Outlook: further growth, cautious tone

For the third quarter, JC Decaux expects organic revenue growth of around 5 percent. At the same time, the company continues to point to macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

For the DooH industry, the message is clear: growth is increasingly coming from digital inventory, data-driven sales and programmatic demand. In the first half of 2026, JC Decaux showed that this development not only drives revenue, but also improves the profitability of the network business.