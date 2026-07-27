Retail Media: Vusion Acquires In-Store Media

The ESL market leader is moving beyond store infrastructure. By acquiring Spanish retail media specialist In-Store Media, Vusion gains access to 90 retailers, 1,600 brands and a €120 million revenue business – accelerating its ambition to monetize physical stores at scale.

Vusion Group (formerly SES Imagotag) is taking a strategic step beyond electronic shelf labels and connected store infrastructure. The French retail technology company has signed an agreement to acquire In-Store Media (ISM), one of Europe’s largest specialists in in-store retail media.

Founded in Barcelona in 1998, ISM has built a substantial international business around retail advertising and shopper marketing. The company operates in nine countries across Europe, Latin America and Asia, serving more than 90 retailers and working with over 1,600 consumer brands. ISM generated approximately EUR 120 million in revenue in 2025 with strong profitability.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Vusion plans to finance the acquisition through debt.

Dr. Oetker Instore Campaign in Spain (Image: ISM) Dr. Oetker Instore Campaign in Spain (Image: ISM) Dr. Oetker Instore Campaign in Spain (Image: ISM) Dr. Oetker Instore Campaign in Spain (Image: ISM) Dr. Oetker Instore Campaign in Spain (Image: ISM)

From infrastructure provider to media network operator

The acquisition marks an evolution of Vusion’s business model. For years, the public company partly owned by BOE has successfully transformed itself from an ESL vendor into a broader connected-store platform provider. Its technology portfolio now includes ESLs, large epaper displays, digital signage displays, computer vision, store analytics and cloud-based retail management solutions.

With ISM, Vusion is moving further up the value chain.

Rather than merely supplying the digital infrastructure, the French company is positioning itself as an enabler – and potentially operator – of retail media networks inside physical stores. The acquisition adds advertising expertise, media inventory management and long-established relationships with both retailers and brand advertisers.

Retail Media next growth engine for Vusion

Retail media has become one of the fastest-growing segments in advertising over the past five years. Most investments have flowed into online retail platforms, where retailers monetize their websites, apps and e-commerce marketplaces.

Yet physical stores still account for the overwhelming majority of shopper visits and purchasing decisions. This is where Vusion sees the opportunity.

ISM brings extensive experience in this area. The company offers more than 50 retail media formats, covering both traditional and digital in-store advertising solutions across supermarkets, hypermarkets, shopping centers, department stores and specialty retail environments.

Strategic fit with Vusion’s connected store vision

For Vusion, the acquisition appears highly complementary.

The company already provides much of the hardware and software infrastructure necessary for digital retail media deployments. ISM contributes the missing layer: media sales expertise, campaign execution capabilities and advertiser relationships.

Together, the two companies aim to create a platform that connects retailers, brands and shoppers through measurable in-store activation.