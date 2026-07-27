DooH: JC Decaux Completes Programmatic Rollout Across Latin America

JC Decaux has connected its entire Latin American digital inventory to programmatic buying, adding nine more markets and making automated campaign purchasing available across the region.

JC Decaux has completed the expansion of its programmatic digital out-of-home buying across its Latin American network, adding nine Central American and South American markets to bring 100 percent of its regional digital inventory online.

The expansion covers Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Paraguay. Advertisers can now buy campaigns programmatically across JC Decaux’s entire Latin American digital network, which includes over 4,600 screens delivering an average of 8.2 billion monthly impressions.

The inventory spans streetside locations, airports, metro systems and shopping centers, allowing brands and agencies to automate campaign planning, purchasing and optimization while targeting audiences based on factors such as location, timing and context.

JC Decaux said the inventory is available through Viooh, the company’s supply-side platform, which connects to more than 50 demand-side platforms worldwide, including Displayce. The move follows the continued growth of programmatic DooH as advertisers increasingly integrate outdoor media into omnichannel digital campaigns.

Nicolas de Tapol, managing director for Central America, South America and the Caribbean at JC Decaux, said advertisers are increasingly looking for flexible, data-driven campaign buying, while Viooh Global Chief Commercial Officer Gavin Wilson described the initiative as another step in expanding programmatic out-of-home across the region.

The rollout also aligns with invidis’ previous analysis of Latin America as one of the digital signage industry’s most promising and untapped growth markets. While Latin America has historically seen lower digital signage investment than North America, Europe and parts of Asia, its large urban populations and growing retail media market make it one of the industry’s biggest long-term growth opportunities.

