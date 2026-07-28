Retail: Kölle Zoo Digitizes 28 Stores With 300,000 Electronic Shelf Labels 

Kölle Zoo has replaced paper price tags with a digital shelf management platform across its store network, enabling staff to update pricing and promotions centrally while reducing manual work.

Kölle Zoo has completed the rollout of approximately 300,000 electronic shelf labels (ESLs) in Germany, Austria and Belgium, replacing paper shelf labels with a centrally managed digital pricing system.

The pet retailer used Solum’s Newton ESL platform over an eight-week period as part of a larger effort to digitize store operations. The system allows pricing, promotions and product information to be updated centrally rather than requiring staff to replace paper labels manually.

According to the companies, the retailer has reduced the time required for price changes and promotional campaigns, which can involve hundreds of updates depending on the season. Now, store employees can spend more time assisting customers, an important consideration in specialist pet retail where product advice is a key part of the shopping experience.

The deployment combines Solum’s Newton electronic shelf labels with the company’s Aims management platform and supporting infrastructure, creating a digital foundation for future store technologies.

Electronic shelf labels are becoming more commonplace not only in Europe but worldwide, with retailers increasingly using ESL platforms to automate store operations, improve pricing accuracy, and support larger digital transformation programs.